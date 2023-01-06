Prakasam fencers selected for National Sub Juniors

Ongole (Prakasam District): The Prakasam district Fencing Association general secretary G Naveen said that four students from Prakasam district were selected for 24th National Sub Juniors (Under 14) Championship, scheduled to be conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Ernakulam in Kerala from January 10 to 13.

He said the selection of the fencers is based on their performance in the State-level tournament held recently in Kakinada. Y Bhumi Nartana, who won gold medal in foil category; V Lekhana, who won gold medal in epee category; Sk Adil Ahmed Madeeni, who won silver medal in foil category; and K Jagadeesh Chowdary, who won silver medal in epee category are qualified for the national tournament from the district.

Andhra Pradesh Fencing Association president and founder of Prakasam district Fencing Association V Nageswara Rao, district president B Nageswara Rao and members appreciated the players for getting selected for the nationals and wished them all the best.