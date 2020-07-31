Prakasam: Joint Collector Murali tells officials to speed up works in rehabilitation colonies

Markapuram: Prakasam district joint collector JV Murali ordered the officials to speed up the infrastructure works in the rehabilitation colonies for the Velugonda oustees.



The JC inspected the works in the Idupuru 1, Idupuru 2, Vemulakota and Goguladinne in Markapuram mandal, Devarajugattu and Thokapalli in Peddaraveedu mandal on Thursday.

Speaking to the officials, the joint collector ordered them to make arrangements to shift the people living in the submerging villages to the rehabilitation colonies as soon as possible, as the government wants the construction of the Veligonda project at a fast pace. He ordered them to take up construction of houses, arterial cement roads, Anganwadi centres and schools immediately and provide drinking water and electricity in the colonies. Markapuram RDO M Seshireddy, Veligonda project land acquisition special collector Gangadhar Goud, SDC Chandraleela, housing PD Sainath Kumar and others also participated in the programme.