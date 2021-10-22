Prakasam: Mind your language, YSRCP leaders warn TDP

Ongole: YSRCP leaders in Prakasam district warned the TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, general secretary Nara Lokesh and other leaders to control their tongue.

The YSRCP leaders participated in the Janagraha Deeksha at various places in the district and issued warnings that fans and followers of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will not tolerate TDP leaders using abusing language against him.

Speaking at the Janagraha Deeksha at the Collectorate in Ongole, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy condemned the remarks of the TDP leader Kommareddy Pattabhi on the Chief Minister. He alleged that it was the TDP president who directed Pattabhi to make abusive comments on Jagan Mohan Reddy to incite his fans to react harshly. He ridiculed the 36-hour Deeksha by Chandrababu Naidu and called it a sham.

He said that the TDP president uses caste and religion for his political benefits and to divide people by creating tensions among them. The Minister said that though the TDP leaders are abusing, the chief minister is very composed and didn't say a thing. He warned that if they want to encourage attacks, the TDP leaders cannot bear the outcome.

He questioned why anyone didn't question when the Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan's fans and party workers attacked Posani Krishna Murali for his remarks.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has crores of followers and they cannot keep silent every time TDP leaders are using abusive language. He said that now the TDP president is looking for support from the BJP leaders and advised them to recollect how he behaved with them earlier and asked them to keep Chandrababu Naidu at bay. The ZP chairperson BuchepalliVenkayamma, Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu, former MLA BuchepalliSivaprasad Reddy, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, and others also spoke at the programme and warned the TDP leaders that there would be reactions from the YSRCP for every remark they are making.

Similar Janagraha Deekshas were held in Darsi by MLA Maddisetty Venugopal, Chirala by Karanam Venkatesh, Dr VarikutiAmritapani and Amanchi Krishna Mohan, Maddipadu by MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu, Kondapi by PDCC Bank chairman Dr Madasi Venkaiah, Parchuru by Ravi Ramanatham Babu and others at other locations. At Kandukur, MLA Manugunta Mahidhar Reddy said that they would conduct the Janagraha Deeksha from Friday as the information reached them late.