Prakasam pays rich tributes to son of the soil

Ongole : Ministers, officials, politicians and people from all walks of life remembered the services of the freedom fighter, first Chief Minister of Andhra State and the son of the soil, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu on his 150th birth anniversary on Monday.

Speaking after garlanding the statue of Prakasam Pantulu at the Collectorate, Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that Prakasam Pantulu was one of the great leaders that the country is proud of for his courage in the freedom struggle and his services as the leader. He said that remembering the services of Prakasam Pantulu, the government has approved to establish Prakasam University in Ongole. He promised support to the family members of Prakasam Pantulu from the government.

Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh said the Chief Minister is committed to the holistic development of the Prakasam district, including the construction of Ramayapatnam port and Donakonda Industrial Corridor. He said that they have taken up development works in Addanki, Devarampadu, Vinodarayuni Palem in the name of Prakasam Pantulu.

Speaking at the meeting held in the high school at Vinodarayuni Palem after garlanding the statue of Prakasam Pantulu, district Collector Pravin Kumar said that Prakasam Pantulu proved that education is the key for development and announced that the government is developing the schools under Nadu-Nedu programme. He said all teachers should take initiative to see the dropout percentage is reduced to zero in all schools in the district.

Speaking after garlanding the photo of Prakasam Pantulu in the district police office, SP Malika Garg said that the country remembers the bravery of Prakasam Pantulu against the British in the freedom movement.

Joint Collector J Venkata Murali participated in the programme at Vijaya Sthupam at Devarampadu and said that though Prakasam Pantulu was born in a poor family, he got educated by facing all odds. He said that he jumped into the freedom movement following the call from Gandhiji and led a crucial role.

The Acharya Nagarjuna University PG Centre and Andhra Kesari University staff grandly celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Prakasam Pantulu. The OSD Dr KVN Raju said that Prakasam Pantulu achieved a permanent place in the hearts of everyone by showing the pride of Telugus.

DSG Degree College for Women principal Dr D Kalyani and other staff members praised the services of Prakasam Pantulu after garlanding his photo.Telugu Desam Party State vice-president Damacharla Janardhan Rao and other leaders paid rich tributes to Prakasam Pantulu by garlanding his photo in the district party office.

The Janasena Party leaders garlanded the statue of Prakasam Pantulu at the Lawyerpet and declared that they would follow the footsteps of the freedom fighter.