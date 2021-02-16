X
X
Prakasam players win inter-district tennis tournament

Kotaiah Goud and Balaramaiah receiving the trophy in Narasarao Pet
The tennis players from Giddalur in Prakasam district, Kancharla Kotaiah Goud and Balaramaiah won 60+ event of the inter-district tournament he...

Ongole :The tennis players from Giddalur in Prakasam district, Kancharla Kotaiah Goud and Balaramaiah won 60+ event of the inter-district tournament held in Narasarao Pet and bagged the trophy.

The duo Kotaiah Goud and Balaramaiah won the tournament with a streak of victories and received the trophy from the AR additional SP T Sivareddy, managing director of GBR Super Specialty Hospital Gajjala Brahmananda Reddy, tournament in-charge Narsareddy.

The Giddalur Recreation Club president Dr Rangareddy, treasurer Trimurthi Reddy, and other Giddalur Tennis Club members congratulated the winners.

