Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal apologises to victims for canning by subordinate

Ongole: Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal regretted and personally apologised for a victim and his son, who was caned by a police personnel for not wearing a mask while coming onto the road as part of the implementation of lockdown in Kothapatnam mandal.



Two days ago, the police personnel on duty at Kothapatnam mandal stopped a man, Purini Rambabu and his son, who are going on a motorbike. The police officer behaved rudely with the man, slapped and caned him for not wearing a mask while coming outside. The video of the incident went viral and the SP, after watching the video, invited the victim and his son to his office on Saturday. He apologised to the victims and assured that strict action will be taken on the officer after the investigation by the Ongole DSP.

He explained the victims about the coronavirus outbreak and gifted sanitisers and masks to them. Overwhelmed by the response from the SP, Rambabu said that he is a law-abiding citizen and always obedient to the police. He promised to follow lockdown rules and also create awareness among others.

The SP instructed the district police to behave politely with the public and create awareness among them without losing temper. He assured that strict action will be taken on those personnel who behave rudely with the public. He also informed the public that the district police were always at the frontline in serving them and about 4,000 personnel were discharging duties in support of them. He told the public to not panic about the lockdown as all essential commodities including provisions, oils, vegetables, fruits, fish, meat are available from 06.00 AM to 01.00 PM and emergency services like hospitals, medical shoops are available round the clock during the lockdown.