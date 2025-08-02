Prasantha Kumar takes charge as Sr DCM

Vijayawada: B Prasantha Kumar assumed charge as the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM) of Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway on Friday.

Before taking over as Sr DCM, Kumar served as Senior Divisional Safety Officer (Sr DSO). His tenure was marked by proactive safety campaigns, intensive field inspections, and the successful implementation of safety audit mechanisms, all of which contributed to fostering a robust safety culture among staff and stakeholders.

Over the course of his railway career, Prasantha Kumar has held diverse and significant positions including Area Manager Danguaposi, Chakradharpur Division; Divisional Commercial Manager, Chakradharpur Division; Divisional Operations Manager (Movement), Kharagpur Division; Deputy Chief Operations Manager, Headquarters, South Eastern Railway and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Guntakal Division, South Central Railway.

With his rich experience in both operations and commercial domains, Kumar is expected to bring valuable insights and innovations to further enhance the commercial performance of Vijayawada Division. Rambabu Vavilapalli who was serving as the Sr Divisional Commercial Manager of Vijayawada Division assumed charge as Senior Divisional Safety Officer in the Division.