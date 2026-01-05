Shraddha Kapoor to begin Naagin shoot in April after finishing Eetha

Mumbai: Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is set to start filming the highly anticipated fantasy film Naagin in April, shortly after completing work on her biographical drama Eetha, industry sources have confirmed.

Eetha is expected to wrap principal photography by the end of March, clearing the way for the actress to move directly into the supernatural project.







Naagin has been in development for an extended period, with producers and creative teams refining the script, visual effects design and casting ahead of a full production schedule. With Shraddha Kapoor now committed and other key cast members in place, the film is slated to go on floors next month.

The fantasy film, which draws on Indian mythology and folklore, marks a significant departure from Kapoor’s recent physically demanding role in Eetha. In that biopic, she portrays legendary Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a part that required months of intense dance and physical training.

A brief delay in Eetha’s shooting schedule occurred earlier due to an injury sustained by Shraddha Kapoor during a dance sequence, but production insiders remain confident of completing the film on time.

According to those close to the production, Naagin promises elaborate visual effects and an expansive narrative, with meticulous pre-production work already underway. The creative team has taken extra time to finalise everything from the mythological lore informing the story to the final casting decisions.





Shraddha Kapoor’s back-to-back commitments reflect her busy year ahead, as she transitions from a grounded biographical role into a fantasy adventure. Fans of the actor and mythological cinema are eagerly awaiting the first glimpses from Naagin once filming commences.