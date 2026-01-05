KTR terms Cong a ‘420 party’; hits out at Revanth, Rahul for reneging on promises

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday questioned how many times Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be punished for allegedly deceiving the people of the state.

Speaking during a PowerPoint presentation delivered by BRS deputy floor leader T Harish Rao at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao clarified that the purpose of the presentation was to place before the public, in detail, the mistakes committed by the Congress party in handling river water issues. Responding sharply to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks on death sentences, KTR said that if one were to count the broken promises of the Congress, it would be impossible to calculate how many times its leaders deserved punishment.

He said people must deliver their verdict against Rahul Gandhi for failing to fulfil the promise of providing two lakh jobs at Ashok Nagar, against the Congress leadership in Warangal for not implementing the farmer loan waiver, and in Kamareddy for failing to provide 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes.

He alleged that the situation had reached a point where the people needed to punish the Congress “420 times” for reneging on as many promises. KTR said Revanth Reddy knew no language other than abusive language, while the BRS had the ability to respond in multiple languages if needed. He remarked that it was laughable that a person, who did not know the difference between IIT and IIIT, or between the Bachawat Tribunal and the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, was speaking about the future of Telangana. He asserted that a Chief Minister who came to power by chance could not diminish the stature of K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) with what he described as perverse remarks. KTR recalled that the injustice done to Telangana in the allocation of river waters was not recent, but dated back to the 65 years of Congress rule after the Nizam era and the subsequent 17 years of TDP rule under N Chandrababu Naidu.

He demanded that the Congress and TDP, which ruled the state uninterruptedly until 2014, take full responsibility for these injustices. KTR said the BRS’s fight to protect Telangana’s interests would continue and that the party would keep exposing what he called the incompetence, arrogance and treacherous policies of the Congress government before the people.

Referring to the Chief Minister, KTR said it was absurd that a person, who did not even know which river basin the Devadula project belonged to was lecturing on irrigation. He added that if the two-year rule of the Congress government were to be described in one word, it would be “explosions, demolitions, and evasions,” with no development to show.