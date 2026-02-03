Prasanthi Nagar land removed from prohibited list

Puttaparthi: Residents of Prasanthi Nagar colony in Parigi village, Penukonda division, expressed immense relief after the district administration removed their residential land from the prohibited list under Section 22A, ending a seven-year ordeal.

The 1.65-acre land in survey no. 294 was originally Dyggat patta. With Gram Panchayat approval, a residential layout of 40 plots was developed in 1996, leading to 24 houses and the area being named Prasanthi Nagar, where families have lived for decades.

In 2000, the landowner voluntarily donated 0.11 cents for an Urdu school, which now operates as a government institution.

However, in 2018, the entire extent was mistakenly included in Section 22A prohibited properties list, barring registrations and preventing residents from selling or transferring their plots and homes.

After persistent petitions, the 0.11 cents school land was sub-divided. On February 2 this year, during a Revenue Clinic at the district Collector’s office, the Collector issued orders removing the remaining 1.54 acres (Survey No. 294-1B2) from the prohibited list.

Residents, who received the official orders, thanked the district administration and State government for resolving their long-pending grievance and restoring normalcy to property transactions.