Uphold unity and identity, shun divisiveness, CM tells Beary community

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged members of the Beary community to safeguard their identity and unity against all odds, emphasising secularism, education, and cultural preservation as their guiding values.

Speaking after inaugurating the Beary Central Committee’s Grand Beary Convention – 2026 at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah lauded the community’s commitment to harmony and progress despite geographical and cultural diversities.

Highlighting that Beary language lacks its own script, the Chief Minister noted the importance of retaining the identity through the Kannada language. “It is commendable that the Beary community has preserved its essence and culture through Kannada. This cultural connectedness reinforces Karnataka’s linguistic unity,” he said. Describing the Bearys as a secular and peace-loving community, Siddaramaiah pointed out their presence across regions within India and abroad. “Bearys are traders by origin. They have harmoniously worked with people of all communities and preserved their distinct culture while contributing to the economic and social fabric of society. They do not entertain caste or religious fanaticism. They embody true secular values,” he observed. Focusing on education as a tool for empowerment, Siddaramaiah praised the Beary community for increasingly educating their daughters. “In earlier times, women were denied education. Now, the growing literacy among girls is a positive development. Education is key to eliminating gender discrimination,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister also stressed that religion should not be interpreted for convenience, saying, “Every religion teaches love, compassion, and humanity. True spirituality lies in living as humane, secular beings rather than exploiting religion for personal or political ends.”

Reaffirming the state government’s support, Siddaramaiah recalled the Rs. 5 crore grant for the construction of the Beary Bhavan. He further announced that the government would extend additional assistance for the preservation of the Beary language and arts, including Rs. 3 crore for the Mangaluru Beary Academy and Rs. 10 crore for the Haj Bhavan.

Applauding Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader, a prominent member of the Beary community, Siddaramaiah noted that Khader has been performing his duties with integrity and impartiality, earning respect across party lines.

With these assurances, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to inclusive growth, linguistic diversity, and communal harmony, calling the Beary community “a beacon of secular values and cultural coexistence.”