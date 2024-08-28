Pratham becomes CNG utility partner for Sri City

Tirupati: Marking a significant milestone in reshaping Sri City’s energy landscape, AG&P Pratham, a leading City Gas distribution company in India has commenced the development of a comprehensive gas pipeline network. The project aims to provide industrial, commercial and residential sectors within Sri City with reliable, cost-effective and environmentally friendly natural gas solutions. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently laid the stone for the works in Sri City.



The MoU signed in March this year between AG&P Pratham and Sri City signifies a robust partnership focused on creating an extensive natural gas pipeline network that will connect potential customers across this integrated business city.

This collaboration also presents a valuable opportunity for industries in Sri City to reduce their carbon footprint by transitioning their employee transportation vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Commenting on the collaboration with Sri City, managing director & CEO of AG&P Pratham Abhilesh Gupta stated that they are thrilled to collaborate with Sri City to develop natural gas infrastructure that will provide industrial and commercial establishments with a reliable energy solution. The industries in Sri City, including metal, automotive, ceramics/glass, packaging and dairy production processes, will greatly benefit from this clean energy initiative.

Their planned investment of Rs 3,500 crore over the next five years is aimed at facilitating an easier shift to natural gas, an eco-friendly and economical fuel, for all customers across Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Tuesday, regional head Gautam Anand shared insights about the company stating, AG&P Pratham is developing City Gas distribution networks in seven districts of the state, including Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, YSR, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur. They have already launched 56 CNG stations, including three live LCNG stations and have laid over 3350 inch-km of pipelines, connecting more than 46000 households across the state.

He said that they were excited about the introduction of CNG in Sri City as an environmentally friendly mobility solution. Their proposed CNG fuelling station within the industrial park will cater to the transportation needs of Sri City, helping industries achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets. Residential societies in Sri City will also benefit from Piped Natural Gas for domestic purposes.