  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Prathipati files nomination in Chilakaluripet

TDP candidate for Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency Prathipati Pulla Rao addressing media after filing nomination in Chilakaluripet on Tuesday
x

TDP candidate for Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency Prathipati Pulla Rao addressing media after filing nomination in Chilakaluripet on Tuesday

Highlights

TDP candidate for Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency Prathipati Pulla Rao filed his nomination at the tahsildar’s office in Chilakaluripet on Tuesday.

Guntur: TDP candidate for Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency Prathipati Pulla Rao filed his nomination at the tahsildar’s office in Chilakaluripet on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said he will strive for the development of the constituency. Referring to the YSRCP candidate for Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, he said due to shortage of leaders, the YSRCP imported a candidate from Guntur city and fielding from Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency.

He questioned whether Kavati Manohar Naidu knew the boundaries of Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency. He said he had been residing in Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency for the last 25 years. He criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to keep up his election promises.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X