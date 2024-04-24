Prathipati files nomination in Chilakaluripet

Guntur: TDP candidate for Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency Prathipati Pulla Rao filed his nomination at the tahsildar’s office in Chilakaluripet on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said he will strive for the development of the constituency. Referring to the YSRCP candidate for Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, he said due to shortage of leaders, the YSRCP imported a candidate from Guntur city and fielding from Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency.

He questioned whether Kavati Manohar Naidu knew the boundaries of Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency. He said he had been residing in Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency for the last 25 years. He criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to keep up his election promises.