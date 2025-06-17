Pratibha Puraskarams to Padmasali students

Ongole: The Kavartapu Adilakshmamma Markandeya Educational Society, Ongole is inviting applications for Pratibha Puraskaram from the Padmasali students who passed Class X and Intermediate in government schools and colleges.

Kavartapu Balakrishnarao, president of the society, said that as part of the 22nd anniversary celebrations of the society, they are announcing Pratibha Purasakarams to the Padmasali students from poor family backgrounds, but who have merit in academics.

He said that they would inform the eligible students about the date of the presentation ceremony later. He invited applications from the eligible students with their details along with the photocopies of the marks memo and caste certificate to Kavartapu Balakrishna Rao, President, Kavartapu Adilakshmamma Markandeya Educational Society, Door No 37-1-10, 2nd Line, Ram Nagar, Ongole- 523001 by June 28. He asked the students to contact 9849433993 for any other information.