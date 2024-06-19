Prayers offered at Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Kadiri over Pawan taking charge as Dy CM

Under the leadership of Kadiri Jana Sena Party Incharge Bhairava Prasad, a special puja was conducted at the Sri Mat Qadri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan taking charge as Deputy Chief Minister.

During the puja, Prasad broke 101 coconuts in the temples, symbolizing blessings and prosperity for the people of Andhra Pradesh state. Speaking on the occasion, Bhairava Prasad emphasized the importance of unity between Telugu Desam, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Jana Sena parties for the development of the state.

"We hope that the alliance candidates of JSP, TDP, and BJP will work together under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for the progress and development of Andhra Pradesh," said Bhairava Prasad.

The event was attended by Joint Anantapur District Executive Committee Members, Kadiri Town Vice President Lakshmana Kutala, and various party officials. The participants expressed their hope for a bright future under the leadership of Pawan Kalyan and his team.