Pre-Sankranti fete held at RASS

Tirupati: Ahead of Sankranti festival, members of Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) celebrated the festival here on Tuesday.

The event started with Bhogi bonfires and series of events including Gangireddulu, Gobbemmalu, Basavannalu, Haridasulu, Cheruku Gadalu and Rangavallulu were organized.

City MLA Arani Srinivasulu who attended as a chief guest said "I have taken part in RASS service activities before. Today's programmes remind us of vanishing traditions. Bhogi fires honor Agni Devta, and Sankranti marks the Sun God's entry into Makara Rashi a day that brings joy to ancestors. Let us all uphold truth, dharma, and ethics in life.

RASS General Secretary Dr S Venkatarathnam said "We have organized these Pre-Sankranti celebrations for the past 7 years. Let us leave behind bad memories, move forward positively, enhance our service spirit, and share good knowledge with society.

RASS Joint Secretary Mamatha, Director Nagaraju, Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, Vani, Nageshwar, Mohan, Yuvraj were present.