Kurnool: A farmer in Basnepalli village who was busy with pre khariff operations following showers on Monday found a stone which was emitting shine as sun rays fell on it. He took the stone out of the earth and contacted local Jewellers who told him that it was a costly diamond. As the news spred, the local Jewellers formed into a cartel and organised auction of the precious stone.

The auction that began with few lakhs ended up at Rs 2 crore. However it is being said that actual value of the stone would be around Rs 10 crore. Precious Stone found by Farmer in Kurnool

However what is surprising is that while all this action was taking place neither local police nor Revenue officials visited the place