Pregnant Tribal woman carried on a makeshift stretcher gives birth on the road in Vizianagaram

With the inferior status of the maternal healthcare and lack of infrastructure in the agency areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, a pregnant tribal woman was carried in a makeshift stretcher to the nearest hospital after suffering labour pains. However, she delivered her baby on the way.

The most heartwrenching incident took place at S Kota mandal of Vizianagaram district, while the condition of the woman and the baby is reportedly stable.

Going by details, K Chinnalamma who hails from agency area of S Kota mandal in Vizianagaram has been given a due date of delivery on January 15 have experienced labour pains on the morning of New Year's Day on Wednesday following which she has carried in a makeshift stretcher to the hospital due to lack of vehicles and a proper road in the region

As per the media reports, Chinnalamma was carried by locals for 9 km before she could deliver a baby. She then carried for two kilometres to reach the Ambulance spot which was waiting to assist her. Later she was taken to S Kota government hospital in an ambulance where she was undergoing treatment.

This sort of tragic incidents is said to be common in the agency areas Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam as they lack the infrastructure and healthcare facilities. At the same time, the government relies on Asha workers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) to reach out to the tribals and insists that pregnant women get admitted in advance.