Plaint against Minister with Lokayukta over alleged land encroachment

Kolar: A complaint has been filed with the Lokayukta against Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, accusing him of illegally encroaching upon 21 acres of government land in Garudanapalya village of Narasapura hobli in Kolar district. The complaint was submitted at the Lokayukta office in Kolar city by a BJP delegation led by district BJP president Om Shakti Chalapathi.

According to the complaint, the minister allegedly encroached upon government kharab land in his native village by creating fake documents. The BJP has alleged that Survey Numbers 46 and 47, measuring a total of 21 acres, were fraudulently transferred in the minister’s name using forged records. The party has demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the matter by the Lokayukta.

The issue had earlier surfaced on December 17, 2025, when BJP leader Tammesh Gowda released documents at a press conference, making serious allegations against the revenue minister. He claimed that Krishna Byregowda had fabricated original land records to usurp government land, despite publicly positioning himself as a leader who protects public and government property.

“Those who claim to fight to protect government land have themselves encroached upon it. Original records have been forged, and this is a grave abuse of power,” Tammesh Gowda had alleged, demanding that Krishna Byregowda resign from the cabinet to facilitate an impartial probe.

The BJP leaders reiterated that the alleged encroachment involves kharab land, which legally belongs to the government and cannot be regularised in an individual’s name.

They have urged the Lokayukta to conduct a thorough investigation and take action in accordance with the law if the allegations are proven.

Responding to the accusations earlier, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda had categorically denied all allegations, calling them politically motivated. He maintained that the land in question is ancestral property belonging to his family.

“That land belonged to my grandfather. He had three children, and the property was legally divided among them.

The portion in question came to us through inheritance,” the minister had clarified.

He also welcomed an independent inquiry, stating that he would fully cooperate with any investigation. “Let there be an inquiry by an independent agency. I have nothing to hide and will extend complete cooperation,” he said. Dismissing the BJP’s claims as political mudslinging, Krishna Byregowda asserted that he has maintained dignity and integrity in public life. “If some people choose to lower their own dignity by making baseless allegations, there is nothing I can do about it,” he had remarked, hitting back at the opposition.