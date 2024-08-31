Pregnant women’s hostel inaugurated

Seethampeta(Parvathipuram Manyam): A pregnant women’s hostel was inaugurated here on Friday. In fact, pregnant women’shostels were inaugurated in 2018 at Gummalakshmipuram and Saluruunder Parvathipuram ITDA area to accommodate tribal pregnant women, especially high risk and those from inaccessible habitation villages in the area. The aim is to bring the pregnant women well in advance as per their condition to give them proper medication and nutrition to bring their anaemic levels, etc., to normal levels. Medical staff and other staff are kept available there to look after them. Seethampeta pregnant women’s hostel is the third one in the district and there is a proposal to set up one more at Parvathipuram. The hostels are very much useful, especially in times of rainy season as it is very difficult to reach any hospital during emergency.

District collector A Shyam Prasad inaugurated the hostel along with MLA Nimmaka Jaya Krishna. About 20 pregnant women are already accommodated in the hostel.

Addressing the gathering, the collector said that the protection of health of pregnant women is top priority for the government. He said that two hostels had been running already. Apart from Seethampeta, there is a proposal to establish one at Parvathipuram, he added.

Anaemic problem was noticed among the pregnant women mostly in the tribal pockets and steps were taken to address the issue, he said.

Awareness was being created among them to have nutritious food and healthy habits, Shyam Prasad said. Kitchen gardens were being encouraged, nutritious food was supplied through Anganwadis, medication was looked after by the health department, he added. The pregnant women and their families had to take care of their health so that healthy society could be formed, he said.

Later, he visited Gokulam at Gummada village and supervised the tourism activities at NTR Adventure Park, Adali viewpoint and tribal museum works, horticulture and nursery unit.

The collector inspected College of Excellence at APRJC of Malli and advised the students to excel in their education to reach their goals.

V V Ramana, In-charge project officer, ITDA, Seethampeta, N Narayana Rao, tourism officer and others attended.