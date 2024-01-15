Preparation for Polls: CM to attend first zonal meeting in Bheemunipatnam on Jan 25

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to win 175 seats in the forthcoming general elections, YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is making cautious moves to organise zonal meetings with the party cadres.

As part of the exercise, Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to hold a meeting with the party workers in Bheemunipatnam constituency in Visakhapatnam district, involving North Andhra region cadre on the 25th of this month. As soon as the cadre meetings are completed at five places as scheduled, the Chief Minister would launch campaigning for the election.

Targeting clean sweep in the ensuing polls, several constituency coordinators have already been replaced in Assembly and Lok Sabha seats. In connection with this, new coordinators have been appointed for 50 Assembly constituencies and nine Lok Sabha constituencies.

To achieve the set target, the Chief Minister will meet activists and party leaders in five areas across the State and guide them on the steps to be taken to win 175 Assembly seats.

The ruling party claims to have met 99 per cent of the promises made in its manifesto and the Chief Minister himself is taking the initiative to bring the party's achievements to the notice of people of Andhra Pradesh by holding a series of meetings which will be held in each constituency to brief the voters about the revolutionary changes brought about in the State, including welfare and development.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has already directed the MLAs and coordinators in the workshop sessions of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme that it's possible for the ruling party to win 175 out of 175 seats when the development is visible in each constituency.

In order to explain the progress that has been made in every village, the ruling party organised a series of programmes such as 'Jagananna Ma Bhavishyathu,’ 'Ma Nammakam Nuvve Jagan' and other programmes.

Last year in the month of October, the Chief Minister held a conference with the party representatives in Vijayawada and directed the party ranks on the measures to be taken with an aim to win all the seats.

In a step to make the first meeting scheduled at Bheemunipatnam constituency a success, MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao is making elaborate arrangements in the constituency to ensure participation of key leaders and party activists in large numbers.

Even as the YSRCP organised Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra earlier, it did not reach out to the people as expected by the ruling party. Despite the presence of party regional coordinators, Ministers, MLAs and MPs, the response for the yatra was not encouraging from the public.

However, the forthcoming zonal meetings are considered to be quite prestigious by the Chief Minister and hence he is keen on taking it forward effectively.