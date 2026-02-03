Preparations on for Srivari Vaidya Seva at TTD hospitals: JEO Sharath

Tirupati: TTD Joint Executive Officer (Health & Education) Dr A Sharath on Monday said arrangements are underway to provide suitable facilities for doctors who will take part in Srivari Vaidya Seva, a new service initiative under Srivari Seva Professional Services, which will be launched shortly.

As part of the preparations, Dr Sharath inspected the proposed accommodation facilities at SV Ayurvedic Hospital, SVIMS and SV Vedic University along with concerned officials. He said that, following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, lodging facilities for medical professionals will be thoroughly verified, renovated and equipped with basic amenities. This will enable doctors from various specialties to stay comfortably for a week while offering their services.

The JEO informed that Srivari Vaidya Seva will soon be introduced in TTD-run hospitals at Tirupati and Tirumala, including Ashwini Hospital, Ayurvedic Hospital, SVIMS, BIRRD Hospital and the Children’s Hospital. He noted that several medical experts from different fields have shown keen interest in participating in this service-oriented initiative.

Dr Sharath also inspected BIRRD Hospital and expressed satisfaction with the medical services being provided. He directed officials to reduce waiting time for surgeries and strengthen outpatient and surgical services by upgrading infrastructure, manpower and equipment. During his visit, he interacted with patients and received positive feedback on treatment and facilities.

BIRRD Director Dr G Jagadish, Medical Superintendent Dr Venka Reddy, doctors and staff were present.