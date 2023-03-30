Preparations on to ensure smooth conduct of SSC exams

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana said the RTC officials should run necessary buses for Class X students, consider their hall tickets as a bus pass and provide free travel facility. Along with Principal Secretary of School Education Praveen Prakash, the minister spoke at a conference here on Wednesday with Collectors, police officials along with officials from education department, medical, postal and RTC about the arrangements to be made for the smooth conduct of Class X examinations.

Speaking to the officials, Botcha stated that about 6.15 lakh students are attending Class X exams this year. He mentioned that the government considers conducting SSC exams as a prestigious exercise and suggested the authorities take steps keeping in mind the problems faced last year.

Further, the minister said the exams would be held from April 3 to 18 from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. Drinking water facility should be provided at the examination centres along with the supply of uninterrupted electricity, he added.

The police officials were advised by the minister to take immediate measures to avoid any untoward incidents at the centres. The RTC officials were instructed to run necessary buses for the students and ensure to cover maximum centres, he said.

The Education Minister said strict measures should be taken to prevent malpractice.Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary of the School Education Praveen Prakash said the officials of the education department, police, medical and postal department should work in coordination with one another. He instructed the District Collectors, district police officers and Revenue Divisional Officers to visit the examination centres on a daily basis for better monitoring. Mobile phones, smart watches and other electronic devices should not be allowed in the examination centres, the Principal Secretary underlined.