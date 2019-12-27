Preparatory workshop on civic polls held Collector Mohammad Imtiaz

Vijayawada: As notification for the Panchayat and local body elections will be announced shortly all the arrangements should be made as per the Election Commission guidelines, said District Collector Mohammad Imtiaz.

The District Collector along with Joint Collector Dr K Madhavilatha on Friday took part in the workshop attended by the Zilla Parishad, Panchayat and Revenue divisional officials.

On the occasion, the District Collector said that the notification for conducting elections in about 970 Gram Panchayats, 9,927 municipal wards will be issued shortly and about 23.25 lakh voters would cast their vote.

The reservation will be decided as per the population of the wards and ZPTCs as per the guidelines framed by Election Commission and all the process should be completed by December 30, said the Collector.

JC Madhavilatha said that the elections will be held in 22 ST, 217 SC, 285 BC and 446 unreserved Gram Panchayats in the districts and the reservation process should be done carefully at the field level. She said that a few officers were identified and were given training as master trainers and they would train the other officers at the field level.

Nuzvid Sub-Collector Swapnil Dinakar, JC 2 K Mohan Kumar, ZP CEO Suryaprakasjh, DPO G Aruna, Machilipatnam RDO Khajavali, MPDOs and others were present.