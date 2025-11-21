  1. Home
President Droupadi Murmu Visits Tirumala temple

  • Created On:  21 Nov 2025 11:53 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu Visits Tirumala temple
In a significant visit, President Droupadi Murmu arrived at the Tirumala Srivari temple, where she received a warm welcome at the temple gate.

Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, and temple priests greeted her with Istikafal, a gesture of reverence.

During her visit, the priests imparted their blessings through Vedic chants and offered her Tirtha Prasadam. In a heartfelt gesture, TTD Chairman BR Naidu presented the President with a portrait of the deity as a token of honour.

