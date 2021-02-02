X
Prevent irregularities in polls: SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar visited Vizianagaram on Monday and reviewed the arrangements for village panchayat polls with the district administration

Vizianagaram: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar visited Vizianagaram on Monday and reviewed the arrangements for village panchayat polls with the district administration.

He instructed Collector M Hari Jawaharlal and SP B Rajakumari to take utmost care during the elections and prevent irregularities. Addressing the review meeting, he said that the State Election Commission is not against unanimous panchayat elections, but does not accept abnormal unanimous elections and forcible ones.

"We don't have any personal interests and we will work unbiased during the elections. People should have awareness about the elections and its importance in the democracy," he pointed out.

The SEC said every system should have its own integrity and its own dignity but all the systems should work together for the betterment of the society.

"We will initiate a vigilance wing in two days to control the irregularities in elections," he said. He advised the officials to encourage the public to participate in elections in a big way and instructed them to solve their grievances and complaints received at the call centre.

