YSRCP’s 3-capital policy left AP without capital: Kolusu

Vijayawada: Information and public relations minister Kolusu Parthasarathy on Saturday launched a sharp attack on former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of paralysing the state’s capital development by promoting the three-capitals policy without building even a single capital. He said this failure was the main reason the YSRCP was reduced to just 11 seats in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, the minister alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy, who supported Amaravati in the Assembly in 2014, betrayed the same farmers after coming to power in 2019 by stalling the capital’s development.

He accused the previous YSRCP government of creating confusion by delaying decisions for five years in the name of three capitals, comparing its governance to the “rule of Tughlaq.”

He said Amaravati became a symbol of YSRCP’s political miscalculations, leading to public anger and electoral defeat.

The minister further alleged that YSRCP leaders demeaned Amaravati by calling it a desert and a graveyard, while fuelling regional and caste-based divisions.

Responding to claims questioning Amaravati’s riverbank location, Parthasarathy pointed out that global cities such as London, Washington and Cairo developed along rivers. He said the NDA coalition government, soon after assuming office, mobilised thousands of crores in funding from the World Bank, ADB and NABARD, accelerating capital works.

Amaravati, he said, is being developed with international standards, including 30 per cent green cover and 10 per cent water bodies, without harming the environment.

The minister also accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of scaring investors by threatening arrests under the PPP model and cancelling solar projects, causing heavy losses to the State.

He urged the former CM to attend the Assembly and debate capital-related issues instead of spreading misinformation.

Parthasarathy said the coalition government aims to complete Amaravati and the Polavaram project by 2027–28, steering Andhra Pradesh toward sustained development.