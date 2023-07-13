Prevent YSRCP from resorting to bogus voting in next polls, Naidu urges people

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to people to unite and prevent the YSRCP from resorting to bogus voting during elections.



Interacting with the media here on Wednesday, Naidu alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to grab 8,000 acres of land in Anantapur district which comes under Lepakshi knowledge hub costing around Rs 20,000 crore.

He said that the TDP will launch an agitation against the enrolment of bogus voters. Stating that his priority is protecting the State’s interests, Naidu said he cannot reveal on having poll alliance with the BJP at present. The aim of the TDP was to restore rule of law in the State.

Referring to volunteers’ system, Naidu questioned how the volunteers can work for the ruling party when they were drawing salary from the State government.

He also objected to the volunteers collecting personal information from people and asserted that the TDP would oppose it. He said volunteers should not act as YSRCP agents.

Naidu further said that a campaign on Mahasakthi programme intended for women will be launched at the TDP office on July 14. The Mahila wing and party activists will organise a 50-day bus yatra throughout the State.

Door-to-door campaign will be taken up as part of the Mahasakthi programme. He said under the Mahasakthi programme, supply of three gas cylinders free of cost, Rs 1,500 under Adabidda scheme and free bus travel were announced. He said the TDP will release it election manifesto on the occasion of Vijaya Dasami.

Replying to a question on Polavaram project, Naidu said that Chief Minister’s inefficiency resulted in the delay in completing the Polavaram project. He stated that once the Polavaram project was completed the State will come out of water crisis.