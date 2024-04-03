Preventing Avinash’s win is my aim: APCC chief

Idupulapaya(YSR district): APCC president YS Sharmila accused her brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of giving Kadapa MP ticket to those who killed their uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy. She spoke to the media at Idupulapaya after announcing the candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly who will contest the on behalf of the Congress.

"I am contesting for the Kadapa Parliament seat on behalf of the Congress Party. I know this decision is not easy and it will tear apart my family. Before the last election, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Sharmila is not my sister, but my daughter. After coming to power, they completely ignored me. He destroyed those who are dear to me and encouraged politics of murder. He is protecting those who killed our uncle Vivekananda Reddy. He is protecting the murderers from being punished even if they are on the run. I could not bear the fact that YSRCP has given ticket to Avinash Reddy who killed my uncle,” she said.

Sharmila alleged that YSRCP used Viveka's murder for political gains in the last election. She said those who killed Viveka were given ticket despite the fact that it would not be accepted by people. “Viveka's last wish was that I should contest as Kadapa MP. I am entering Kadapa contest to fulfil the last wish of my uncle. Sunitha is running around the courts fighting for justice. My aim is to prevent the murderer Avinash Reddy from entering Parliament. That is why I will be in the fray. I am requesting all the people to bless me,” she said. Sharmila's mother Vijayamma offered a tearful prayer at the YSR Ghat for fulfilment of her daughter’s wish upon her political entry.