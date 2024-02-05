Prevention is better than cure for cancer: Spl CS Krishna Babu

Tirupati: SVIMS organised various programmes commemorating World Cancer Day on Sunday. Special Chief Secretary, Health, Medical & Family Welfare MT Krishna Babu flagged off an awareness walk and took part in the programmes.

District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar, Special Officer of Balaji Institute of Oncology (BIO) Dr M Jayachandra Reddy, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari and others took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Babu reiterated the government’s commitment to prevent cancer disease and treatment. About 14-15 lakh people are being diagnosed with cancer in the country every year, out of which 7 to 8 lakh people are dying. In Andhra Pradesh, around 60,000 people are getting cancer every year out of which about 30,000 are dying. As the cancer treatment is very expensive, it has been included in Aarogyasri. Still, as people are being diagnosed late, they are losing their lives subsequently.

He said complete cancer cure is difficult and by diagnosing it at early stages, with proper treatment it can be cured. The Cancer day programmes are aimed at educating the people on this aspect. The awareness should reach village level and the onus is on everyone including all health workers.

Krishna Babu said that male population is more prone to oral cancer with the habits of alcohol and smoking. Female population is more susceptible to breast and cervical cancers. A major programme to screen the people at early stages to diagnose the disease has been kick started in Tirupati on Sunday through pink buses, which will go village level. The diagnosed patients will be sent to hospitals for further treatment, he added.

Collector Lakshmisha said the State level project to screen patients for cancer disease has been initiated from Tirupati for which the district machinery will extend its full cooperation.

Later in the evening, TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy flagged off mobile cancer screening unit and inaugurated cancer screening programme for the entire Tirupati district. He said TTD’s Delhi local advisory council chairperson Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy has donated Rs 3 crore worth pink bus for the purpose. TTD board member Amol Kale has come forward to donate another bus.

Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEO Sada Bhargavi, MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, Prasanthi Reddy and other dignitaries were present. They also interacted with cancer survivors. SVIMS Medical Superintendent Dr R Ram, RMO Dr Koti Reddy, Dr Narendra, Dr Usha Kalawat, Dr Nagaraju and others

took part.