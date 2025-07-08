Previous YSRCP govt failed to handover TIDCO houses to beneficiaries

Visakhapatnam: Housing Minister K Parthasarathy criticised the previous the YSRCP government for not handing over TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries during its tenure.

Speaking at a District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) loan distribution programme organised in Madugula of Anakapalli district on Monday, the Minister said that the NDA government would provide necessary infrastructure in the housing colonies given to the eligible poor.

He mentioned that the TDP government had completed 70 per cent of TIDCO houses during its previous tenure. Soon, they will be completed and handed over to the beneficiaries.

Further, the Minister informed that this year, the NDA government would provide Rs 1,400 crore to the farmers as loans through DCCB. He stated that the government was working sincerely in implementation of Super Six schemes and working towards the goal of creating 20 lakh jobs in five years.

Also, Parthasarathy informed that free RTC bus travel will be provided to women from August 15. “We will distribute the farmers’ insurance funds this month. In addition, we have paid Rs.1,637 crore that the previous government had kept as arrears to paddy farmers,” the Minister said.

The Housing Minister assured that the NDA government will implement all schemes as promised.

MLA Bandaru Satayanarayana Murthy and DCCB chairman Kona Tatarao were present.