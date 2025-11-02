Prez, PM, CM, Dy CM offer condolences

New Delhi/Amaravati: President Droupadi Murmu today expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the tragic incident. In a social media post, President Murmu extended her deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for quick recovery of those injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident and announced ex gratia sum of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to those injured. "Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh."

"My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," he said in a post on X.

Reacting to the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a post on X said, "The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims." The CM also said that he directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured persons. He instructed the authorities and local leaders to monitor the relief work at the stampede site. Naidu stated that those responsible for negligence would be taken into custody and dealt with seriously, adding that crowd management in privately run temples would be reviewed across the State.

Later, at a pension distribution programme in Peddannavaripalli, he observed, while referring to the tragedy, “Lives are precious, and every organiser has a responsibility to ensure public safety.” He observed a two-minute silence in memory of the deceased and conveyed his condolences to their families.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said he was deeply disturbed by the stampede. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and said the government would fully support those affected. “The authorities have been instructed to provide the best possible medical care to the injured,” Pawan said, adding that an inquiry would be conducted into the circumstances leading to the incident. He called on the Endowments Department to tighten crowd management and safety protocols at all major temples, particularly during the Karthika month, when large numbers of devotees visit temples across the State.