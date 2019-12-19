Prices of vegetables skyrocket in Guntur
Prices of vegetables are skyrocketing for the last few months owing to short supply caused by the damage of crop due to rains earlier.
Guntur: Prices of vegetables are skyrocketing for the last few months owing to short supply caused by the damage of crop due to rains earlier. As a result, except a few, prices of all the vegetables are soaring to new heights.
Beans are being sold at Rs 52-a-kg, carrot Rs 60-a-kg, beetroot Rs 48-a-kg and cauliflower Rs 25. Potato prices increased to Rs 30-a-kg which was previously sold at Rs 20- a-kg. Cabbage Rs 30-a-kg, ladies finger Rs 32-a-kg, bananas used for curries selling at each Rs 7, brinjals Rs 30-a-kg and green chillis Rs 26-a-kg.
Tomato is selling at Rs 20-a-kg. Leafy vegetables are selling at Rs 7 to 10 a bunch. Generally during this season prices of the almost all vegetables will be at lower price. The traders are saying that same prices are expected to continue for some time.