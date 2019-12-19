Prices of vegetables skyrocket in Guntur

Guntur: Prices of vegetables are skyrocketing for the last few months owing to short supply caused by the damage of crop due to rains earlier. As a result, except a few, prices of all the vegetables are soaring to new heights.

Beans are being sold at Rs 52-a-kg, carrot Rs 60-a-kg, beetroot Rs 48-a-kg and cauliflower Rs 25. Potato prices increased to Rs 30-a-kg which was previously sold at Rs 20- a-kg. Cabbage Rs 30-a-kg, ladies finger Rs 32-a-kg, bananas used for curries selling at each Rs 7, brinjals Rs 30-a-kg and green chillis Rs 26-a-kg.

Tomato is selling at Rs 20-a-kg. Leafy vegetables are selling at Rs 7 to 10 a bunch. Generally during this season prices of the almost all vegetables will be at lower price. The traders are saying that same prices are expected to continue for some time.