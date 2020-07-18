Priests and religious heads in Tirumala tested coronavirus positive

Tirupati: Pedda Jiyangar and Chinna Jiyangar, the religious heads in TTD were found coronavirus positive while few more Archakas of Tirumala temple also found positive in the tests conducted.

According to sources, Pedda Jiyangar is being shifted to Apollo Hospitals Chennai as his condition is stated seriously.

Two Nayeebrahmins ( barbers) working in Kalyanakatta (tonsure centre) in Tirumala were also found Corona positive.

Sources said the number of Archakas infected with Covid increased to 18 while 12 more sent to quarantine against 40 priests working in Tirumala Temple.

With the infected cases rapidly increasing in Tirupati affecting more employees working in Tirumala temple, the demand for stopping darshan turned louder.

The pilgrim city reported more than 400 cases since Thursday 9 am to Friday 9 pm according to an official communique adding to the panic gripping the pilgrim city where the cases fast nearing 2000 Covid cases.