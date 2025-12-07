Prime accused admits ‘serious mistake’, releases selfie video

Tirupati: Primeaccused in the Parakamani theft case, C V Ravi Kumar, surfaced in a selfie video admitting to a “serious mistake” during the Parakamani process on April 29, 2023. Calling it a grave sin, he said his family donated 90 per cent of their property to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) as repentance. He denied acting under pressure or sharing assets with others.

The video comes as the case continues to attract public attention. Following AP High Court directions, the CID probed the incident while the ACB investigated Ravi Kumar’s assets. Both agencies submitted sealed reports to the court on December 2, with the matter posted for hearing on December 9.

Ravi Kumar revealed he had earlier worked as a clerk at Pedda Jeeyar Mutt in Tirumala and was engaged in cable and real estate businesses. He was caught red‑handed stealing $900 during Parakamani. Soon after, his family donated seven properties worth about Rs 14 crore to the TTD.

The case was later placed before the Lok Adalat in Tirupati, where he was acquitted after a reported compromise with then TTD AVSO Y Satish Kumar. During the CID inquiry, Satish Kumar died under suspicious circumstances while travelling to Tirupati to face investigators.

Ravi Kumar dismissed allegations of distributing assets, claiming instead that some individuals attempted to blackmail him. He expressed anguish over rumours that he underwent surgery to conceal stolen valuables, calling them distressing for his family. He said he was ready to undergo any medical examination if ordered by the court.