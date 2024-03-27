Live
Just In
Prior permission mandatory for election activities: Collector
District Election Officer and District Collector V Vijay Rama Raju on Tuesday said that obtaining prior permission for election campaign activities was mandatory as per the Election Commission rules.
He addressed leaders of different political parties at a meeting here.
The Collector said that securing permission from the returning officers of the respective constituencies was essential for organising election campaigns, adding that any campaign activities carried out without permission would be deemed unauthorised.
Campaign activities such as leader's rallies, star campaigns, road shows, and door-to-door campaigns require permission to be obtained at least 48 hours in advance. The people and political representatives have been extensively informed about the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) through various media channels.
Candidates will receive a rating card pertaining to campaign materials like banners, flags, and caps, as per the regulations of the Election Commission of India. The contesting candidates must adhere to spending limits set by permission. Any violations observed can be reported through the C.Whistle app or by calling the toll-free command control room number 1950.
As on Tuesday, 271 permit applications were received through the Suvidha service. Of these, 165 were approved, 65 were kept pending and 45 were rejected due to various reasons.
The Collector sought cooperation from political parties for smooth and peaceful conduct
of elections.
Municipal Commissioner Praveen Chand, M Mallikarjuna (YSRCP), B Hari Prasad (TDP), Kanuga Danam (BSP), G Laxman Rao (BJP), Prasad Goud (Congress), election nodal officials and others participated in the meeting.