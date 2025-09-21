Prioritise developmental works: Collector

Rajamahendravaram: District collector Kirti Chekuri conducted a review meeting with the heads of the Town Planning and Engineering departments at the Municipal Corporation office on Saturday. She instructed officials to prioritise development works in the city to ensure public satisfaction. She also enquired about the progress of road widening projects.

She instructed the completion of the first phase of 15 road widening projects within a month. She then reviewed the status of ongoing development works, division by division.

She also asked about the areas prone to flooding during the rains and directed engineering officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan to prevent water stagnation in low-lyingstreets.

She stressed that there should be no complaints regarding drinking water supply and that the water must be tested daily.

She stressed that Town Planning and Engineering officials must work in coordination to carry out junction development works on a priority basis, ensuring minimal inconvenience to the public. Additional Commissioner PV Ramalingeswar, Deputy Commissioner S Venkataramana, Secretary G Sailaja Valli, City Planner G Kotaiah, SE (in-charge) Rita, MHO Vinutna, Revenue Officers Ch Srinivas Rao, Ravi Kumar, Manager MD Abdul Malik, EE’s Madhavi, Madarsa Ali, Accountant Nagamani, CMM Ramalakshmi, ACPs, and other officials attended the meeting.