Prioritise mental health for a developed India: Tripura Guv

Vijayawada: Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy stressed the importance of mental health as essential to the nation’s progress while inaugurating the M.Phil Clinical Psychology and Professional Diploma in Clinical Psychology (PDCP) courses at Indlas Hospitals here on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Indrasena Reddy stated that the vision of a Viksita Bharat (Developed India) is incomplete without ensuring the mental well-being of its citizens. Along with medical and health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, he handed over admission letters to students of the newly-launched courses.

He also pointed out India’s growing reputation as a global healthcare hub attracting patients even from developed countries due to quality and affordable treatment. However, he called for an end to the social stigma surrounding mental illness, urging society to treat mental disorders like any other health issue.

Minister Satya Kumar Yadav praised Indlas Hospitals for initiating the advanced mental health courses to address the growing demand for professionals in this sector. Citing national data, he said nearly 80 per cent of people in India experience some form of mental health challenge, while Andhra Pradesh alone records a prevalence of 76.22 per cent. He called on the film industry to refrain from misrepresenting mental health professionals and appealed for empathy and respect toward those undergoing treatment.

He further said there is a need for at least three psychiatrists per one lakh population and shared that the Central government had allocated Rs 1,100 crore towards mental health in the current financial year. The minister also announced the upcoming launch of a Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Visakhapatnam, modelled after NIMHANS, Bengaluru. An expert committee led by Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy will be formed to drive innovation in the field.

The event featured the unveiling of course brochures and concluded with minister Yadav felicitating Governor Indrasena Reddy with a Dharmavaram silk shawl and a copy of his book ‘Satyakalam’.

Key dignitaries present included Dr P Chandrasekhar, vice-chancellor of Dr NTR Health University, MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, registrar Dr V Radhika Reddy, and Dr G Samaram.