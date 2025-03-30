Probe into pastor Praveen’s suspicious death intensifies

Rajamahendravaram : Eluru Range IG GVG Ashok Kumar and East Godavari District SP D Narasimha Kishore have stated that a thorough investigation is underway from all possible angles in connection with the suspicious death of pastor Praveen Pagadala.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the officials informed that the investigation was being closely monitored by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been reviewing the progress regularly with senior police officials.

The IG said that, as per the investigation, Pastor Praveen left Hyderabad on his two-wheeler at around 11 am on March 24. CCTV footage confirmed that hereached Choutuppal toll plaza at 1 pm on the same day. It was also found that he stayed in Vijayawada for nearly three to four hours. Police teams are verifying whom he met and what he did during that period.

SP Narasimha Kishore mentioned that the East Godavari district police were probing all angles to ascertain the circumstances that led to pastor Praveen’s death. A forensic team from Mangalagiri visited the incident site and carried out a detailed examination. He added that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a DSP-rank officer, has been constituted to ensure a transparent inquiry.

Five special teams have been deployed for the investigation. Two teams are gathering CCTV footage and statements of relevant persons between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, while two other teams are working on the Vijayawada to Rajamahendravaram route. Another team has been assigned to collect statements from pastor Praveen’s family members in Hyderabad.

The police have also analysed CCTV footage from the Gammon Bridge toll gate to the accident site at Konthamuru. Forensic experts have examined the footage frame by frame, up to 15 frames per second, for crucial clues.

IG Ashok Kumar urged the people not to spread rumours or false information about the case on social media.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those who attempt to incite tensions or spread misinformation based on caste, religion or politics. SP Narasimha Kishore requested that any information related to the case beshared with Kovvur DSP and SIT in-charge Deva Kumar at 94407 96620.