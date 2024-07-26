Probe is on into Pulivendula housing project: Kolusu

Guntur: Minister for housing K Parthasarathy informed that the government ordered an inquiry into irregularities in Pulivendula Housing Project and after getting the probe report stern action will be taken against the officials responsible for irregularities in the project.

Replying to the questions posed by MLCs Bhumireddy Ramagopa Reddy, Parachuri Ashok Babu and Panchumarti Anuradha in Legislative Council, he said following the directions of Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation managing director, Kadapa district collector constituted a committee of officials to conduct an inquiry into irregularities in allotting houses in the project. The minister said after getting the inquiry report, the government will take action against the officials who found to have committed irregularities.

The MLCs alleged that the houses were sanctioned to over 2,000 ineligible people in Pulivendala housing project.