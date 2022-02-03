  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Probe ordered into toddy tragedy: SP M Ravindranath Babu

District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu interacting with the bereaved families of toddy tragedy at Lododdi village on Thursday
x

District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu interacting with the bereaved families of toddy tragedy at Lododdi village on Thursday

Highlights

District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu informed that an inquiry was initiated to elicit information whether the five tribals died due to illicit toddy or due to any other reason.

Rampachodavaram(East Godavari): District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu informed that an inquiry was initiated to elicit information whether the five tribals died due to illicit toddy or due to any other reason.District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu informed that an inquiry was initiated to elicit information whether the five tribals died due to illicit toddy or due to any other reason.

On Thursday, he met the families of the deceased tribals, who died after consuming toddy at Lododdi village of Rajavommangi mandal in Rampa Agency on Wednesday.

The SP assured that he would take steps to provide compensation to the victims' families. Stating that the police were investigating if there is any conspiracy behind their death, Ravindranath Babu said that if it's proved, stringent action will be taken against the culprits.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X