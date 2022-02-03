Probe ordered into toddy tragedy: SP M Ravindranath Babu

Rampachodavaram(East Godavari): District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu informed that an inquiry was initiated to elicit information whether the five tribals died due to illicit toddy or due to any other reason.District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu informed that an inquiry was initiated to elicit information whether the five tribals died due to illicit toddy or due to any other reason.

On Thursday, he met the families of the deceased tribals, who died after consuming toddy at Lododdi village of Rajavommangi mandal in Rampa Agency on Wednesday.

The SP assured that he would take steps to provide compensation to the victims' families. Stating that the police were investigating if there is any conspiracy behind their death, Ravindranath Babu said that if it's proved, stringent action will be taken against the culprits.