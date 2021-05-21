Procurement of paddy underway at Kakinada: Joint Collector Lakshmisha

Kakinada: Joint Collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that the process of procuring paddy of the Rabi season from farmers to provide them the (MSP) is going on smoothly. A total of 360 paddy purchasing centres are functioning in all the divisions in the district.

He revealed that 865 Rythu Bharosa Kendras(RBKs) have been connected with the paddy purchasing centres and so far 24.10 lakh quintals of grain have been procured. He said that 79,448 farmers have been registered online.

The government would purchase MTU 3626 (Bonda) variety of paddy in the district.

The government is providing MSP per quintal of Grade-A Rs 1,888 and common variety Rs 1,868. He said that the money would be deposited through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) accounts of the farmers. He said that farmers' registration, MSP rates, grain quality standards and other information can be found through the RBKs.

He said that village agricultural assistants will be available at the field level. He said that regarding paddy procurement in the district, Control Room 8886613611 has been set up in the district. So far 230 farmers have received satisfactory services through this helpline, said the Joint Collector.