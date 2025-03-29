Live
- Officials told to be ready with summer protection measures
- World Theatre Day celebrated
- Polavaram project suffered due to YSR & Jagan govts, alleges Nimmala
- SRKR faculty felicitated on receiving PhD
- Spread awareness on P4 scheme: Collector to officials
- Thousands take holy dip in Baitarani
- Samal asks Oppn to introspect
- Curfew lifted in Nepal, 51 pro-monarchy protesters arrested after deadly violence
- Youth Booked for Alleged Kidnapping of Engineering Student in Udupi, Habeas Corpus Petition Pending
- TDP celebrates 43rd foundation day, Chandrababu announces good news to youth
Procurement of rabi paddy from April 1
- Civil supplies minister says all necessary arrangements have been made for the procurement
- States that Rythu Seva Kendras’ staff will be given training for kharif paddy procurement
- Informs that Civil Supplies Corpn has procured 35,48,724 MT paddy from 5,61,216 farmers, crediting Rs 8,138 cr into their bank accounts
- Civil Supplies Corpn board decides to install AI cameras at private godowns for increased stock monitoring and to equip godown rooftops with solar panels for solar energy generation
Guntur : The Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd decided to commence the purchase of rabi season paddy from April 1 in a board meeting held in Vijayawada on Friday. The government plans to provide essential training to Rythu Seva Kendra employees for the upcoming kharif season paddy procurement.
The meeting, chaired by minister for civil supplies Nadendla Manohar, confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been made for the rabi paddy purchase. Regarding the kharif season, the minister reported that the Civil Supplies Corporation has procured 35,48,724 metric tonnes of paddy from 5,61,216 farmers, with Rs 8,138 crore already credited to their bank accounts.
Manohar encouraged Deepam-II Scheme beneficiaries to book their first subsidised gas cylinder before the March 31 deadline, noting that 98 lakh individuals have benefited from the scheme so far.
Starting from the next financial year on April 1, beneficiaries will be entitled to three subsidised gas cylinders annually, distributed at a rate of one every four months. The subsidy amount will be credited to their bank accounts within 48 hours.
The meeting also resolved to install Artificial Intelligence cameras at private godowns for enhanced stock monitoring and to equip godown rooftops with solar panels for solar energy generation.
Concerning the midday meal scheme, the minister stated that the government is providing 1.14 lakh metric tonne rice to support the programme.
The meeting was attended by Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Thota Sudhir, managing director Saurabh Gaur, and board members Bodapati Sridhar, K Eswari, and Padmaja, among others.