Prof Krishna Rao takes charge as NIT Director

Tadepalligudem: Prof KV Krishna Rao assumed charge as Director of the National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh (AP NIT) on Thursday. He will serve a five-year term. Prof Krishna Rao has been serving as a professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Bombay since 1996. He brings over four decades of teaching and research experience in transportation systems engineering and urban transport planning. He completed his bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, in 1984.

He obtained his master’s degree in Transportation Engineering and PhD in Urban Transport Planning from IIT Madras in 1986 and subsequently pursued his academic and research career in transportation engineering. His areas of research include sustainable urban development, transport planning, travel behaviour modelling, traffic engineering and analysis, and highway management.

He has made significant contributions to the development of road capacity standards suited to Indian conditions and played an important role in preparing master plans for the Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune Metro rail systems.

He also contributed to planning proposed passenger water transport systems in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. In recognition of his contribution to teaching and research, he received the IIT Bombay Excellence in Teaching Award in 2008, 2012 and 2016. He has guided 20 doctoral scholars and mentored the research work of more than 100 technical students. His research has been published in several international journals and presented at conferences.

With extensive experience in transportation engineering, infrastructure planning, academic leadership and research, his appointment is expected to strengthen the institute’s academic and research activities.

AP NIT Registrar Dr P Dinesh Shankar Reddy, Deans Dr G Ravi Kiran Sastry, Dr V Sandeep, Dr N Jayaram, Dr G B Veeresh Kumar and Dr Himabindu, along with several faculty members, congratulated Prof Krishna Rao on assuming charge as Director.