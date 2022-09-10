Prof Manoj Arora takes charge as V-C of SRM-AP

Neerukonda (Guntur District): Renowned academician Prof Manoj K Arora took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP here on Friday. Prof Arora is a post-doctoral research fellow in a NASA-sponsored project at Syracuse University, USA.

He has been making milestone contributions to higher technical education and research for over the last thirty-five years.

Prof Arora said, "It's my pleasure and privilege to associate with SRM Group of Institutions. I sincerely hope to make every possible effort aiming at the holistic progress of the university".

Prior to joining SRM University-AP, Prof Arora was the Vice-Chancellor of BML Munjal University. He also served as the Director of Punjab Engineering College (Deemed University), Chandigarh, while on lien from IIT Roorkee where he served as a professor and later as the dean of academic studies. His enriching experience and collaborations with prestigious institutes in India and abroad such as the USA and the UK have played a seminal role in defining his growth as an eminent academician.

"I welcome Prof Manoj K Arora to SRM University-AP. The university is looking forward to unravelling the advanced possibilities in research and education under the guidance of distinguished scholar Prof Arora," said president of SRM University-AP Dr P Satyanarayanan.