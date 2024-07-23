  • Menu
Prof Murthy takes charge as AKU in-charge VC

Prof DVR Murthy
Prof DVR Murthy

Highlights

Vows to develop the university with the help of local people’s representatives and officials

Ongole: Prof DVR Murthy, who was appointed as the in-charge Vice-ChancellorVice-Chancellor of Andhra Kesari University (AKU), took charge of the office at his chambers in Ongole on Monday evening. Prof Murthy received a grand welcome from the university staff under the leadership of the registrar Prof Haribabu.

Speaking after assuming office, the in-charge VC said that Andhra University, which has more than a hundred years of history, also faced issues at its beginning. He said that the AKU has a bright future, and he would take measures to develop it with the help of local public representatives and officials.

He requested the State government to take the initiative in addressing the requirement for funds and buildings for the university. He announced that they would strive to introduce courses according to the needs of the industry, and asked the government to appoint staff as per the need.

The AKU In-charge VC Prof DVR Murthy thanked Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Education Minister Nara Lokesh, and others for giving him the opportunity. The Principal of the university college Prof G Rajamohan, vice-principal Dr Nirmala Mani, CoE Dr KVN Raju, ACoE Dr B Padmaja, Dean CDC Dr D Venkateswara Reddy, NSS coordinator Dr Harsha Preetham Kumar Dev and others welcomed the in-charge Vice-Chancellor.

