  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Prof Vishnubhattacharyulu appointed as EC member of NSU

Prof Vishnubhattacharyulu appointed as EC member of NSU
x
Highlights

Prof Vedantam Vishnubhattacharyulu appointed as the Member of Executive Council of National Sanskrit University, Tirupati.

Tirupati : Prof Vedantam Vishnubhattacharyulu appointed as the Member of Executive Council of National Sanskrit University, Tirupati. Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishnamurthy has issued an order to this effect. Prof Vishnubhattacharyulu has been serving as the Head of Agama Department and as the Dean of Darshana Faculty for the past four years.

Faculty members and staff of the university have extended their congratulations to him.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick