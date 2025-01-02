Prof Vishnubhattacharyulu appointed as EC member of NSU

Tirupati : Prof Vedantam Vishnubhattacharyulu appointed as the Member of Executive Council of National Sanskrit University, Tirupati. Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishnamurthy has issued an order to this effect. Prof Vishnubhattacharyulu has been serving as the Head of Agama Department and as the Dean of Darshana Faculty for the past four years.

Faculty members and staff of the university have extended their congratulations to him.