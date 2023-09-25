Live
Just In
Professor Haragopal heaps praises on Chandrababu, condemns his arrest
Says that CM Jagan thought that if Chandrababu was put in jail, there would be no turning back for him politically, but his idea is going to cause damage to him
Amaravati: Many parties and intellectuals across the country have expressed their reaction to the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu as illegal. Recently, Professor Haragopal responded and condemned Chandrababu's arrest. He said that CM Jagan thought that if Chandrababu was put in jail, there would be no turning back for him politically but his idea is going to cause damage to him.
He said that Chandrababu himself will benefit from going to jail. He expressed his grief that the manner in which Chandrababu was arrested was painful. He criticized that investigative agencies have turned into BJP-supporting agencies.
Haragopal said that Chandrababu's image was increasing and Jagan put him in jail. He said that Chandrababu is a strategist. He said that Chandrababu's going to jail is increasing the sympathy of the people. He made strong comments that the justice system is losing credibility.
At the same time, Haragopal praised Chandrababu. He said that people from other states also told him that it would be better if they had a Chief Minister like Chandrababu. He said that it was Chandrababu who developed the IT sector. Chandrababu is hailed as the brand ambassador of the software industry. He said that earlier a team came from China...they told them to go without meeting Chandrababu Babu.