Project Parivarthan launched to promote drug abuse prevention

Anantapur: Project Parivarthan, a dynamic youth-focused initiative, is making significant strides in combating drug abuse, raising mental health awareness, and promoting screen de-addiction.

Sameer Penakalapati led the programme held here on Saturday, that was spearheaded by Nigama Foundation in partnership with MYBharat (under Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports) and Pragathi Padham Youth Association.

State Information Commissioner Gajula Adenna described it as a transformative movement while releasing awareness posters at the event.

He praised the initiative for tackling pressing challenges like substance abuse, mental stress, and excessive screen time among youth.

He emphasised that such efforts are essential for nurturing responsible citizens and reinforcing societal well-being. MYBharat representative Bisathi Bharath, Anantapur Urban Bank Director Sunkara Ramesh, President of India Awardees Bisati Jeevan Kumar and Kuruba Jayamaruthi, and human rights activists Raghu, Sathish, and Dhoni unveiled posters.

Bisathi Bharath highlighted that over 60 awareness sessions have reached nearly 20,000 students and youth across eight Rayalaseema districts.

These programmes address tobacco and ganja use, depression, anxiety, peer pressure, and loneliness, while fostering mental resilience and healthy digital habits. Personalised counselling by expert psychiatrists and psychologists further empowers young participants to embrace positive choices and build a brighter, addiction-free future.