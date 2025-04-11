Property tax interest waiver extended up to April 30

Vijayawada: The department of municipal administration and urban development extended the waiver of 50 per cent interest accumulated on arrears of property tax (building and vacant lands) dues up to the financial year 2024-25 as one time measure in all Urban Local bodies.

Earlier, the department announced the last date for payment of tax and interest waiver was March 31. But, due to two festivals Ugadi and Ramzan and holidays on March 30 and 31, many assesses could not avail the interest waiver benefit. Now the department issued orders on Thursday to extend loan waiver of 50 per cent up to April 30, 2025.

Municipal administration and urban development principal secretary S Suresh Kumar issued orders on extension of time up to April 30, provided the assessee pays the total property tax arrears i.e., up to financial year 2024-25 together with 50 per cent interest in lumpsum on or before April 30.